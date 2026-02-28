Rusted Relics near the LoC: Mortar Shells Unearthed
Army troops discovered nine rusted mortar shells in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir, near the LoC. Upon finding them scattered in the Mankote area, a bomb disposal squad safely destroyed them. The area was secured without any damage.
In a significant discovery near the Line of Control (LoC), Army troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district unearthed nine rusted mortar shells.
The shells were found in the Mankote area during a routine area domination by the forces.
Officials confirmed that the Army's bomb disposal team executed controlled explosions to safely dispose of the shells, ensuring no damage to the surrounding areas.