Rusted Relics near the LoC: Mortar Shells Unearthed

Army troops discovered nine rusted mortar shells in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir, near the LoC. Upon finding them scattered in the Mankote area, a bomb disposal squad safely destroyed them. The area was secured without any damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant discovery near the Line of Control (LoC), Army troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district unearthed nine rusted mortar shells.

The shells were found in the Mankote area during a routine area domination by the forces.

Officials confirmed that the Army's bomb disposal team executed controlled explosions to safely dispose of the shells, ensuring no damage to the surrounding areas.

