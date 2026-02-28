Left Menu

Mizo Marriage Law Sparks Debate Over Women's Rights and Tribal Status

Amid controversy, Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma clarified amendments to the Mizo marriage law were consensus-driven. The Bill bans polygamy and grants women property rights but raises concerns about women's Mizo identity if married outside the community. Mizoram's largest women's group seeks its withdrawal, questioning implications for women's status.

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has defended recent amendments to the state's marriage and property inheritance law, asserting they stemmed from a consensus among stakeholders, not solely government initiative. The Mizo Marriage and Inheritance of Property (Amendment) Bill, introduced by Lalduhoma, was passed earlier this month, bringing considerable changes to established customs.

These amendments include a ban on polygamy and the recognition of women's property rights. However, a contentious clause has emerged. It suggests Mizo women may lose their Mizo identity and Scheduled Tribe status if they marry non-Mizo men, drawing criticism from Mizoram's largest women's organization, MHIP, which urged the bill's withdrawal.

Lalduhoma clarified that the Bill was based on contributions from a review committee composed of various organizations' representatives. He acknowledged the complexities arising from inter-community marriages in the modern era, advocating for a shift from insular thinking and proposing further review of Mizo women's status married outside their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

