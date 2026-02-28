Left Menu

Cables Caper: Trio Arrested for Brazen Delhi Metro Theft

A scrap dealer and two others were arrested for stealing cables and equipment from a Delhi Metro depot. The theft was uncovered by CISF personnel using CCTV surveillance. Nearly 100 meters of signaling cable and other items were stolen. Arrests followed after a case was registered with local police.

Updated: 28-02-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:30 IST
In a significant development, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including a scrap dealer, in connection with the theft of cables and equipment from a high-security Delhi Metro Rail Corporation depot in Azadpur.

The theft, which involved nearly 100 meters of signaling cable and additional equipment, was discovered on February 26, when CISF personnel monitoring CCTV footage observed a suspicious presence inside the premises.

The suspects, Ali Ahmad, Sanwar, and 66-year-old scrap dealer Baksood Hussain, were apprehended following a thorough investigation by local law enforcement after a case was filed at Azadpur Metro Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

