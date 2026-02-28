Cables Caper: Trio Arrested for Brazen Delhi Metro Theft

In a significant development, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including a scrap dealer, in connection with the theft of cables and equipment from a high-security Delhi Metro Rail Corporation depot in Azadpur.

The theft, which involved nearly 100 meters of signaling cable and additional equipment, was discovered on February 26, when CISF personnel monitoring CCTV footage observed a suspicious presence inside the premises.

The suspects, Ali Ahmad, Sanwar, and 66-year-old scrap dealer Baksood Hussain, were apprehended following a thorough investigation by local law enforcement after a case was filed at Azadpur Metro Police Station.

