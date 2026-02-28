Left Menu

West Bengal Voter Roll Surge: A Look into the Numbers

West Bengal's revised electoral rolls show over 7.04 crore voters, after removing 5.46 lakh and adding 1.82 lakh electors. Over 58 lakh forms weren't received, including deceased or duplicate cases, and over 60 lakh remain "under adjudication" but are included post-SIR, per Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's electoral roll has reached over 7.04 crore voters following a recent revision, according to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. The revision exercise, mandated by the Election Commission, saw the removal of 5.46 lakh electors and the addition of 1.82 lakh new voters.

During the process, over 58 lakh enumeration forms went unreceived. These involved cases concerning deceased individuals, those who had relocated, and duplicate entries, Agarwal reported on Saturday.

Agarwal also highlighted that more than 60 lakh voters are currently categorized as "under adjudication," yet they have been temporarily included in the post-revision rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

