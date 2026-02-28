West Bengal Voter Roll Surge: A Look into the Numbers

West Bengal's electoral roll has reached over 7.04 crore voters following a recent revision, according to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. The revision exercise, mandated by the Election Commission, saw the removal of 5.46 lakh electors and the addition of 1.82 lakh new voters.

During the process, over 58 lakh enumeration forms went unreceived. These involved cases concerning deceased individuals, those who had relocated, and duplicate entries, Agarwal reported on Saturday.

Agarwal also highlighted that more than 60 lakh voters are currently categorized as "under adjudication," yet they have been temporarily included in the post-revision rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)