Odisha's Historic Drug Bust: Unraveling the Hashish Oil Syndicate

In an unprecedented crackdown, Odisha Police on Saturday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe an illegal hashish oil trade network discovered in Koraput district. This follows a high-stakes raid that seized narcotics valued at Rs 225 crore.

Authorities captured six individuals, including the alleged leader of an interstate hashish oil syndicate, within a mere 30 hours of raiding a concealed lab on an island in the Jolaput reservoir. The operation revealed an extensive narcotics lab and led to one of Odisha's largest drug busts.

Despite difficult terrain and the escape of some suspects, the SIT, led by DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh and SP Koraput Rohit Verma, continues to track connections outside the state. The operation dismantled a network stretching from Kerala to Andhra Pradesh, with forensic and financial investigations ongoing.

