Massive Hashish Oil Seizure in Odisha's Forest: A Milestone in Trafficking Crackdown
A significant crackdown in Odisha's Koraput district led to the seizure of hashish oil worth around Rs 225 crore. Law enforcement uncovered a manufacturing unit within Jholaput forest. The operation highlights a shift in traffickers' methods, using hashish oil for higher profits despite ongoing enforcement efforts.
A major drug bust unfolded in Odisha's Koraput district, where police intercepted a hashish oil production site, seizing contraband valued at approximately Rs 225 crore. The operation, spearheaded by SP Rohit Verma, discovered the facility deep within Jholaput forest, near the Andhra Pradesh border.
Along with over 1,800 litres of hashish oil recovered, law enforcement officials also confiscated equipment and materials used in its manufacture. Despite the significant seizure, suspects managed to escape, and efforts continue to apprehend them, according to DIG (South-Western Range) Kanwar Vishal Singh.
Authorities observed a shift in traffickers' tactics, moving from bulky ganja to hashish oil for easier transport and greater profit margins. In another related operation, police seized 1,143 kg of ganja worth Rs 5 crore, arresting four individuals connected to the illegal trade.
