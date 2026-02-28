Crisis Management: Indian Embassy's Advisory in Israel Amid Conflict

In the wake of a recent joint military action by the US and Israel against Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has urged all Indian nationals in Israel to register with the embassy for expedited support. The advisory aims to assist over 40,000 Indians currently residing in the region.

The embassy has stressed the importance of vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines, recommending Indians avoid non-essential travel. A link for registration has been provided to ensure timely communication, while a 24x7 emergency helpline has been established to offer assistance during the ongoing tensions.

Israel has declared a state of emergency following the strike, with sirens alerting citizens to seek bomb shelters. Indian nationals are advised to remain near designated shelters and stay informed through local news and official announcements to navigate the situation safely.

