Massive Rs 15,000 Crore GST Fraud Uncovered by Uttar Pradesh STF

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has successfully apprehended a man allegedly involved in a massive Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud valued at Rs 15,000 crore in Noida.

The suspect, known as Baldev alias Balli, was arrested in Hisar, Haryana. Authorities revealed that Baldev orchestrated the scam by acquiring Permanent Account Number (PAN) details from unsuspecting individuals to fraudulently secure GST registrations, eventually creating approximately 3,500 fake firms.

Through this network, counterfeit GST invoices and e-way bills were generated to claim input tax credit, causing a significant financial hit to the government. Baldev's criminal record extends to multiple charges, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)