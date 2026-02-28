Left Menu

Massive Rs 15,000 Crore GST Fraud Uncovered by Uttar Pradesh STF

Uttar Pradesh's STF, Noida Unit, arrests Baldev alias Balli in a Rs 15,000 crore GST fraud case. The accused allegedly created fake firms using stolen PAN details to generate bogus GST invoices and claim input tax credit. Multiple cases, including under the Gangsters Act, are registered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has successfully apprehended a man allegedly involved in a massive Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud valued at Rs 15,000 crore in Noida.

The suspect, known as Baldev alias Balli, was arrested in Hisar, Haryana. Authorities revealed that Baldev orchestrated the scam by acquiring Permanent Account Number (PAN) details from unsuspecting individuals to fraudulently secure GST registrations, eventually creating approximately 3,500 fake firms.

Through this network, counterfeit GST invoices and e-way bills were generated to claim input tax credit, causing a significant financial hit to the government. Baldev's criminal record extends to multiple charges, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

