Ministry Unveils National Initiatives for March 2026 to Empower Tribal Communities

Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is set to roll out a series of landmark national initiatives in March 2026, presenting an integrated framework to preserve tribal heritage, promote creative excellence, strengthen entrepreneurship, expand market access and deepen corporate partnerships for sustainable tribal development.

Addressing a press briefing, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram detailed the strategic vision behind the upcoming programmes, emphasising their long-term socio-economic impact. He stated that the initiatives are designed to position tribal communities at the centre of cultural preservation, enterprise development and national growth. On the occasion, the Minister formally unveiled the logos of Tribes Art Fest, Living Roots Festival – Soundscapes of Tribal India, and Bharat Tribes Fest 2026.

The briefing was attended by Shri Durgadas Uikey, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs; Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Secretary; Shri Anant Prakash Pandey, Joint Secretary; Shri M. Raja Murugan, Managing Director, TRIFED; and Shri Dharmendra Tewari, PIB.

Together, these initiatives form a comprehensive national architecture integrating culture, commerce and corporate collaboration in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Tribes Art Fest (TAF) 202602–13 March 2026 | Travancore Palace, New Delhi

The Tribes Art Fest 2026 will bring together over 70 eminent tribal artists showcasing nearly 1,000 artworks across 30 distinct tribal art forms from across India.

Conceived as a national platform for tribal visual traditions, the festival will feature:

Curated walkthroughs and live painting demonstrations

Illustrated talks and mentorship workshops

Participatory sessions and panel discussions

Dialogues connecting artists, curators, designers and collectors

Special highlights include collaborations with contemporary practitioners, women-led live painting demonstrations and structured discussions on pathways from heritage to market.

The exhibition will facilitate direct sale of paintings, enabling visitors and collectors to purchase artworks directly from artists, ensuring fair returns and stronger market linkages. By connecting tribal creators to national and global platforms, TAF aims to enhance visibility, dignity and sustainable livelihoods while positioning tribal art as a vital pillar of India’s creative economy.

Living Roots Festival – The Soundscapes of Tribal India13–15 March 2026 | Bikaner House & Kartavya Path, New Delhi

The Living Roots Festival will celebrate India’s living tribal music traditions through a three-day cultural intervention designed to reposition tribal music as a respected and economically viable contemporary art form rooted in community ownership.

Daytime sessions at Bikaner House (1:30 PM – 5:00 PM) will include:

Keynote addresses

Immersive showcases

Panel discussions on preservation and innovation

Sessions on intellectual property rights, ownership and ethical collaboration

Evening performances at Kartavya Path (5:00 PM – 9:15 PM) will present fifteen curated performances across three days, representing diverse regions and traditions and bringing tribal soundscapes to one of India’s most iconic public spaces.

Through performance, dialogue and mentorship, the festival aims to ensure sustained recognition, economic opportunity and institutional support for tribal musicians.

Bharat Tribes Fest (BTF) 202618–30 March 2026 | Sunder Nursery, New Delhi

Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 will serve as a comprehensive national marketplace and cultural platform, featuring participation from more than 1,000 tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), tribal chefs and cultural troupes.

The festival will showcase art, craft and cuisine across more than 200 curated stalls.

Key highlights include:

Signature Pavilion featuring premium tribal products

Launch of the Ministry’s “RISA” brand to position tribal fashion and crafts in premium and global markets

International Pavilion hosting indigenous artisans from Australia, Fiji and Vietnam

Tribal Food Court representing 21 states

Live demonstrations and evening cultural performances

The Fest is designed to provide direct market access, improve income realisation and create immersive experiential zones that strengthen cultural exchange and national integration.

Tribal Business Conclave

A central pillar of Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 will be the 14-day National Business Conclave, structured to promote tribal entrepreneurship and integrate tribal enterprises into domestic and global value chains.

The Conclave will host focused sessions on:

Forest-based food value chains

Sustainable textiles and handicrafts

Ethical luxury positioning

Innovation and technology integration

Skilling and employment pathways

Intellectual property protection and ethical commercialisation of traditional knowledge

Community-led tourism models

The platform is expected to facilitate buyer–seller linkages, catalyse partnerships and generate actionable recommendations to strengthen tribal economic ecosystems.

CSR Summit24 March 2026 | Sunder Nursery, New Delhi

The Ministry will host a National CSR Summit on 24 March 2026, bringing together corporate leaders, CSR heads, implementation partners and State Tribal Welfare Departments.

The Summit aims to:

Identify priority sectors requiring CSR gap-filling support

Recognise corporate partners contributing to tribal development

Facilitate structured collaborations aligned with national priorities

Ongoing CSR-supported initiatives include investments by public sector undertakings in digital education, space laboratories in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), health and hygiene interventions for girl students and capacity development programmes across multiple states.

The Summit will also showcase tribal craftsmanship and products for corporate engagement and ethical gifting.

An Integrated Vision for Cultural and Economic Empowerment

Addressing the media, Shri Jual Oram emphasised that these initiatives reflect a holistic approach integrating culture, commerce and corporate partnership within a coordinated framework.

By bringing together art, music, entrepreneurship, market expansion and strategic collaboration, the Ministry seeks to ensure that tribal communities are empowered participants in India’s cultural and economic transformation.

He urged the media to help mainstream tribal events and initiatives to enhance public awareness and recognition.

Collectively, the Tribes Art Fest 2026, Living Roots Festival, Bharat Tribes Fest 2026, the Tribal Business Conclave and the CSR Summit represent a comprehensive national strategy for cultural preservation, economic empowerment and institutional partnership.

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, these initiatives position tribal communities not merely as beneficiaries but as cultural leaders, economic contributors and equal stakeholders in India’s inclusive, sustainable and innovation-driven growth journey.