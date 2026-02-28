Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles International Drug Ring in Tricity

The Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has dismantled an international drug syndicate operating in the Tricity region and Ludhiana. Police arrested six operatives and seized a record haul of illicit narcotics including MDMA tablets, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Investigations reveal that drugs were smuggled from abroad targeting urban youth.

Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has successfully dismantled an international narcotics syndicate operating within the Tricity region and Ludhiana area. Six key suspects have been apprehended, and an unprecedented cache of illicit substances, including MDMA tablets, cocaine, and methamphetamine, has been seized.

The operation exposed a well-organized network that imported drugs through air courier services and distributed them across urban party circuits, primarily targeting the youth. An official statement indicated the haul includes 1,215 MDMA tablets, 263 grams of cocaine, and various other psychoactive substances, marking it as one of the largest busts in the nation.

Investigations have identified Rishav as a central figure in the syndicate, operating out of Kharar, Punjab. Further inquiries revealed Ludhiana as a pivotal hub in the distribution network, resulting in additional arrests of five operatives, substantial drug proceeds, and contraband seizure.

