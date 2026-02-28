Punjab Police Dismantles International Drug Ring in Tricity

Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has successfully dismantled an international narcotics syndicate operating within the Tricity region and Ludhiana area. Six key suspects have been apprehended, and an unprecedented cache of illicit substances, including MDMA tablets, cocaine, and methamphetamine, has been seized.

The operation exposed a well-organized network that imported drugs through air courier services and distributed them across urban party circuits, primarily targeting the youth. An official statement indicated the haul includes 1,215 MDMA tablets, 263 grams of cocaine, and various other psychoactive substances, marking it as one of the largest busts in the nation.

Investigations have identified Rishav as a central figure in the syndicate, operating out of Kharar, Punjab. Further inquiries revealed Ludhiana as a pivotal hub in the distribution network, resulting in additional arrests of five operatives, substantial drug proceeds, and contraband seizure.

(With inputs from agencies.)