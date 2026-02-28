IAF’s Aircrew Examining Board Concludes 23rd CIRIE Course at AFS Hindan

The Aircrew Examining Board (AEB) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), entrusted with upholding the highest standards of flying proficiency, hosted the valedictory function of its 23rd Central Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner (CIRIE) Course on 27 February 2026 at Air Force Station (AFS) Hindan.

The prestigious six-week programme reflects the IAF’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence, flight safety and instructional superiority in military aviation.

The ceremony was reviewed by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, AVSM, VM, Director General (Inspection & Safety), whose extensive operational experience added distinction to the occasion. During the ceremony, Wg Cdr Deepak Awasthi, Wg Cdr Vishal Joshi and Wg Cdr Rohit Tiwari were felicitated for securing first position in the order of merit among aircrew from the fighter, transport and helicopter fleets respectively.

Rigorous Training in Instrument Flying Evaluation

The six-week course was structured to ensure comprehensive mastery of instrument flying evaluation — a critical competency in modern air operations conducted in adverse weather, low visibility and complex tactical environments.

The training comprised:

Four weeks of intensive ground instruction covering theoretical and evaluative aspects of instrument flying

Two weeks of practical flying training focused on real-time assessment and operational application

This blended format ensured that participants developed the expertise required to assess and certify aircrew in instrument flying standards across diverse operational platforms.

Tri-Service Participation and International Representation

A total of 40 officers graduated from the 23rd CIRIE Course. The cohort included:

32 officers from the Indian Air Force

2 officers from the Indian Army

2 officers from the Indian Navy

4 officers from friendly foreign nations — Kenya, Uganda and Madagascar

The participation of officers from the Army and Navy underscores growing tri-service synergy in aviation training and operational standardisation. The inclusion of international participants highlights the IAF’s expanding role as a global knowledge hub in military aviation and flight safety.

Strengthening Standards and Global Collaboration

The CIRIE course is regarded as one of the most specialised instructional programmes in military aviation, designed to prepare officers to function as instrument rating instructors and examiners. By maintaining rigorous assessment standards, the Aircrew Examining Board ensures consistency, safety and excellence across IAF operations.

The successful conclusion of the 23rd CIRIE Course reaffirms the Indian Air Force’s dedication to maintaining the highest professional benchmarks while fostering inter-service cooperation and strengthening international defence partnerships.