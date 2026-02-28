Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Science-Led Roadmap for ‘Keralam 2036’, Aligning State Vision with Viksit Bharat Goals

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, addressed a programme organised by the Institute of Engineers in collaboration with several NGOs under the leadership of former Union Minister Shri Muralidharan.

The programme focused on preparing a roadmap for Kerala’s development over the next decade up to 2036 and aligning it with the broader Vision Bharat goals.

Harnessing Kerala’s Strengths for the Next Decade

Dr Jitendra Singh said Kerala stands at a decisive juncture where its strengths in education, scientific aptitude, coastal resources and skilled human capital can be effectively leveraged for accelerated and inclusive growth.

He noted that the coming decade presents a strategic opportunity to integrate Kerala’s development priorities with national missions in science, technology and the blue economy. According to the Minister, such integration would help unlock new avenues of economic expansion while ensuring sustainability.

Respect for Cultural Identity: Adoption of “Keralam”

Referring to the Centre’s commitment towards the State, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that in the very first Cabinet meeting held at the newly developed Seva Teerth, the Government decided to officially adopt the name “Keralam” in place of “Kerala.”

He described the move as a reflection of respect for the State’s cultural and linguistic identity, symbolising sensitivity towards Kerala’s heritage and aspirations.

Focus on Coastal Infrastructure and Blue Economy

The Minister highlighted that successive Union Budgets have made specific provisions for strengthening coastal infrastructure, promoting fisheries and expanding livelihood opportunities in maritime States like Keralam.

He pointed to dedicated allocations for coastal area development, marine resources and blue economy initiatives, including the Deep Ocean Mission, which are expected to unlock new growth opportunities for Kerala’s long coastline and fishing communities.

“Coastal States like Keralam are uniquely positioned to benefit from science-led marine exploration and sustainable ocean resource management,” he said, adding that stronger Centre-State coordination could significantly accelerate development outcomes.

Integration with National Missions

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that while numerous Central schemes are designed to benefit citizens across sectors, their full impact depends on seamless implementation and constructive cooperation across governance levels.

He stated that when State development priorities align harmoniously with national vision, progress can gain “double engine” momentum, ultimately benefiting the common citizen.

Governance and Accountability

Former Union Minister Shri Muralidharan, in his remarks, observed that successive State governments have not adequately prioritised certain basic needs of citizens. Referring to sectors such as healthcare, he stressed the need for greater accountability and responsiveness, particularly for economically weaker sections.

He said awareness must be created among citizens regarding governance models that ensure responsibility and closer alignment with the Government of India for the State’s long-term benefit.

Roadmap to 2036 and Contribution to Viksit Bharat

Concluding his address, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that with a clear roadmap, accountable governance and coordinated efforts, Kerala can accelerate its development trajectory and make a significant contribution to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

He reiterated that aligning Kerala’s strengths in science, education and coastal resources with national missions would enable the State to play a leading role in the vision of Viksit Bharat.