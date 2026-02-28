Bhupender Yadav Presides Over Meetings at IIFM Bhopal; Emphasises Sustainable Use of Natural Resources

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, today presided over a series of meetings at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal. During his visit, he also presented Gold and Silver Medals to meritorious alumni at a ceremony held in the institute’s auditorium.

Addressing students and faculty members, Shri Yadav underscored the importance of balanced and sustainable utilisation of natural resources. He highlighted that ancient Indian traditions have long promoted harmony between humans and nature, offering valuable guidance for contemporary environmental governance.

The Minister cautioned that unchecked exploitation of natural resources could lead to severe ecological imbalance. He emphasised that India has consistently raised concerns regarding environmental sustainability at global forums and continues to play a proactive role in advancing responsible environmental action on the international stage.

Commending the institute’s academic performance, Shri Yadav observed that IIFM has demonstrated outstanding progress in recent years, with its students achieving excellent placement outcomes. He congratulated the students for their dedication and extended his best wishes for their future professional journeys.

During the ceremony, the Minister presented Gold and Silver Medals to meritorious students from previous batches, recognising their academic excellence and commitment.

In addition to the medal distribution ceremony, Shri Bhupender Yadav chaired the Annual General Meeting of the IIFM Society and participated in other institutional meetings at the campus, reviewing key administrative and academic matters.

The visit reflected the Ministry’s continued engagement with premier institutions dedicated to environmental management, sustainable development and capacity building in forest and natural resource governance.