Familial Betrayal Leads to Tragic Poisoning in Odisha

In Odisha's Jajpur district, five individuals have been arrested for allegedly poisoning 39-year-old Santosh Malik to death. The plot stemmed from a property dispute, and the conspirators included Malik's younger brother. The victim was poisoned during a supposed reconciliation meeting, leading to his untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, police in Odisha's Jajpur district have arrested five individuals accused of poisoning Santosh Malik to death. The case, rooted in a property dispute, has left a community in shock.

The 39-year-old victim's younger brother, Prasant Malik, along with four others, allegedly orchestrated the murder. Santosh was poisoned during a supposed reconciliation meeting on October 18, officials said.

The incident unfolded when Santosh returned home, complaining of stomach pain and vomiting. His subsequent death led to a police investigation, confirming foul play through autopsy results. Arrests soon followed, with authorities continuing their probe into the remaining suspects.

