Familial Betrayal Leads to Tragic Poisoning in Odisha

In a chilling turn of events, police in Odisha's Jajpur district have arrested five individuals accused of poisoning Santosh Malik to death. The case, rooted in a property dispute, has left a community in shock.

The 39-year-old victim's younger brother, Prasant Malik, along with four others, allegedly orchestrated the murder. Santosh was poisoned during a supposed reconciliation meeting on October 18, officials said.

The incident unfolded when Santosh returned home, complaining of stomach pain and vomiting. His subsequent death led to a police investigation, confirming foul play through autopsy results. Arrests soon followed, with authorities continuing their probe into the remaining suspects.