RSS Leader Calls for Caste Eradication in Agitation

RSS leader Indresh Kumar describes the organization as an effort to end caste discrimination. Speaking at a Hindu Sammelan, he emphasized imparting values to children and highlighted India's rising global influence. He also addressed unity within the Hindu community and advocated for religious equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday portrayed his organization as a movement aimed at eradicating caste discrimination. During his speech at the 'Hindu Sammelan' in the Bidkin area, Kumar stressed the need for Indian women to teach their children essential values, helping them avoid negative paths.

Kumar asserted that Hindus do not oppose other religions, but advocated that their faith should also not be attacked. He emphasized that RSS's goal is to abolish untouchability, offering a vision of a future 'Ram-rajya'—a society free from caste-based discrimination.

Highlighting India's growing stature as a global power, he noted the country's trade with 32 nations, including Russia, in rupees. Kumar also mentioned the successful defense efforts in 'Operation Sindoor' without targeting civilians, unlike Pakistan. He claimed there are no starvation deaths reported and promoted unity within the Hindu community through regular visits to religious places.

