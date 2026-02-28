Mystery Surrounds Break-in at Kailash Satyarthi's Foundation Office

The Kalkaji office of the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation was the site of a reported break-in, leading authorities to file an FIR and commence a forensic investigation. Linked to the renowned Nobel Peace laureate, the NGO's office appeared ransacked and a detailed examination of the disturbance is underway.

According to police, the incident came to light following a call from Faraz Alam, the Foundation's admin head, at 10.08 am. Upon arrival, officers observed signs of forced entry, and an initial inspection suggested that documents may have been tampered with. Police are currently conducting an extensive forensic analysis of the site.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and biometric evidence to identify suspects. This latest incident echoes a similar event in 2017, when Satyarthi's home was burgled, resulting in the theft of several prestigious items. The investigation remains active, with efforts to apprehend those responsible ongoing.

