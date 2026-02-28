Iran Declares U.S. and Israeli Bases as Military Targets

In a recent communiqué to the United Nations Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has made a striking announcement. Iran now considers every U.S. and Israeli base, facility, and asset in the region as legitimate military objectives.

Araqchi, in his address, emphasized that Iran will exercise its right to self-defense firmly and without hesitation. The minister's letter portrays Iran's stance on ensuring its sovereignty until all forms of aggression against it cease entirely.

The communication reflects escalating tensions and underscores the fragile geopolitical landscape in the region. The letter, which was seen by Reuters, reiterated Iran's determination to safeguard national security interests.