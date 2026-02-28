Left Menu

Iran Declares U.S. and Israeli Bases as Military Targets

In a bold declaration, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi communicated to the United Nations that Iran views all U.S. and Israeli bases as legitimate military targets. Araqchi asserted Iran's intention to defend itself decisively until fully achieving cessation of perceived aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:00 IST
Iran Declares U.S. and Israeli Bases as Military Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent communiqué to the United Nations Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has made a striking announcement. Iran now considers every U.S. and Israeli base, facility, and asset in the region as legitimate military objectives.

Araqchi, in his address, emphasized that Iran will exercise its right to self-defense firmly and without hesitation. The minister's letter portrays Iran's stance on ensuring its sovereignty until all forms of aggression against it cease entirely.

The communication reflects escalating tensions and underscores the fragile geopolitical landscape in the region. The letter, which was seen by Reuters, reiterated Iran's determination to safeguard national security interests.

TRENDING

1
Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for March 1.

Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for Mar...

 Global
2
Court Decision Offers Parental Relief in Delhi School Fee Dispute

Court Decision Offers Parental Relief in Delhi School Fee Dispute

 India
3
Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi

Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi

 India
4
West Bengal’s Electoral Landscape Revamped: Impact of Voter Roll Pruning

West Bengal’s Electoral Landscape Revamped: Impact of Voter Roll Pruning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026