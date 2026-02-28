Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: IIT Student Among Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram police have apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in aiding foreign cyber fraudsters. Among the arrested is a student from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, highlighting a concerning trend of educated individuals participating in illegal activities.

The accused, detained in Jaipur, operated bank accounts for these fraudsters, earning a 30 percent commission. Police raids recovered a haul of mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, and bank documentation, indicating the sophisticated nature of their operations.

According to the police, the group facilitated fraudulent activities through cryptocurrency channels, sending proceeds abroad via USDT. Efforts are ongoing to trace larger networks and potential international connections involved in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)