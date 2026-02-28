Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: IIT Student Among Arrested
The Gurugram police have arrested three individuals, including an IIT student, involved in cyber fraud operations for foreign masterminds. The group, caught in Jaipur, facilitated fraud by managing bank accounts for a commission. Significant evidence was found, including phones, SIM cards, and bank documents.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram police have apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in aiding foreign cyber fraudsters. Among the arrested is a student from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, highlighting a concerning trend of educated individuals participating in illegal activities.
The accused, detained in Jaipur, operated bank accounts for these fraudsters, earning a 30 percent commission. Police raids recovered a haul of mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, and bank documentation, indicating the sophisticated nature of their operations.
According to the police, the group facilitated fraudulent activities through cryptocurrency channels, sending proceeds abroad via USDT. Efforts are ongoing to trace larger networks and potential international connections involved in the scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cyber fraud
- IIT student
- crime
- arrest
- Gurugram
- bank accounts
- Jaipur
- police
- cryptocurrency
- scam
ALSO READ
Navigating Skies: Jaipur Airport Advisory on Flight Disruptions
Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Court Seizes Property for Mule Bank Accounts
Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive
Tragic End in Gurugram: A Domestic Help's Untimely Demise
Rajasthan Allocates Rs 344.70 Crore to Combat Jaipur's Air Pollution