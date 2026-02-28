Tragedy Strikes: Kakinada Factory Explosion Sparks Outrage and Calls for Action
The explosion in a Kakinada district factory claimed 21 lives and left 8 injured. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged for a thorough investigation and compensation for victims. Kharge expressed deep condolences and emphasized the need for immediate state government action to address the tragedy and ensure justice.
An alarming explosion in a cracker unit in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh has led to a tragic loss of 21 lives and left 8 others critically injured, according to Andhra Pradesh minister Kandula Durgesh.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed profound sorrow over the incident. In a heartfelt post on X, he extended his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and called for urgent compensation for the victims by the state government.
Kharge also emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the cause of the explosion and ensure that those responsible are held accountable, reflecting the demands for swift action and justice following this devastating event.
