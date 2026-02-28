Revamping Government Litigation: Efficiency and Coordination at the Heart of New Directive

A significant assembly of Union secretaries and top law officers took place on Saturday, centered on enhancing courtroom efficiency and aligning government litigation strategies. The high-level conference focused on four pivotal areas: service employment cases, infrastructure-related disputes, fiscal challenges, and regulatory-driven litigation.

Participants pinpointed recurring issues like inconsistent legal implementations and inadequate inter-departmental communication, leading to unnecessary legal battles. Moreover, they tackled infrastructure compensation issues and technical complexities hampering legal processes, advocating for alternative resolution methods to mitigate rising case numbers.

The conference underscored the pressing need for streamlined appeal procedures and departmental coordination. Proposals included designating officers for litigation management, and ensuring adherence to court decisions to ease the judicial backlog attributed to governmental litigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)