Gulf Tensions Surge Amid Closure of Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices experienced a sharp increase on Monday, influenced by mounting tensions in the Middle East. This geopolitical stress has severely affected the flow of shipping through the Gulf, causing a complex global economic reaction.

Brent crude futures surged approximately 6%, reaching $95.36 a barrel, while S&P 500 and European futures faced declines. Despite the uncertainty, Asian equity markets displayed notable resilience, posting advancements with Taiwan's shares reaching record highs.

Iran's strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz has intensified following its rejection of peace talks with the U.S. and the undermining of a temporary ceasefire. This situation is likely to continue impacting geopolitical and economic stability.