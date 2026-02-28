Tragic Loss: Three Die from Suspected Toxic Fumes in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, three individuals lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation caused by toxic fumes. The incident unfolded behind Panchamuki Anjaneya Temple, near Immadihalli Temple Circle, within the jurisdiction of Whitefield Police Station.

Police stated that 67-year-old Munishamappa, the house owner, was cleaning a water sump using specific chemicals when he experienced breathing difficulties and fainted. Rudhra Kumar, a 40-year-old plumber who went to his rescue, also succumbed to the fumes and collapsed. Vishwanath Achari, a 24-year-old delivery boy, met the same fate when he attempted to assist the others.

The victims were promptly transported to a hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead. Preliminary investigations suggest inhalation of toxic fumes as the cause of death. Law enforcement authorities are conducting a more in-depth investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)