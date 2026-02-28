Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Three Die from Suspected Toxic Fumes in Bengaluru

Three people died in Bengaluru after entering a water sump for cleaning. The victims suffered breathing difficulties, suspected to be due to toxic fumes. Despite being taken to the hospital, they were declared dead. A detailed investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, three individuals lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation caused by toxic fumes. The incident unfolded behind Panchamuki Anjaneya Temple, near Immadihalli Temple Circle, within the jurisdiction of Whitefield Police Station.

Police stated that 67-year-old Munishamappa, the house owner, was cleaning a water sump using specific chemicals when he experienced breathing difficulties and fainted. Rudhra Kumar, a 40-year-old plumber who went to his rescue, also succumbed to the fumes and collapsed. Vishwanath Achari, a 24-year-old delivery boy, met the same fate when he attempted to assist the others.

The victims were promptly transported to a hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead. Preliminary investigations suggest inhalation of toxic fumes as the cause of death. Law enforcement authorities are conducting a more in-depth investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

