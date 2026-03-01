Speculation Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Fate Amidst Disarray in Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stirred international attention on Saturday by suggesting signs that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei might have passed away. Although Netanyahu refrained from officially confirming Khamenei's death, his remarks have sparked widespread speculation.

Netanyahu indicated that Khamenei's residence had been destroyed and suggested that several high-ranking individuals within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and their nuclear program were also eliminated. These assertions, however, remain unconfirmed and have led to significant intrigue and concern over the internal state of affairs within Iran.

The Israeli leader's comments have further fueled tensions and uncertainty between Israel and Iran, adding another layer to the complex geopolitical situation in the region. Experts and international observers are closely monitoring developments following Netanyahu's revelations.