Empowering Arches in Lucknow: Indian Women Archers Meet CM Yogi

A delegation of Indian women archers, in a significant show of sportsmanship, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this Saturday in Lucknow. The archers are participating in the 4th Khelo India women's national ranking archery tournament at the KD Singh Babu Stadium scheduled for March 1 and 2.

The delegation, hailed for their remarkable skills, included Sheetal Devi – the star para-archer and Arjuna awardee – who uses her feet to shoot due to congenital armlessness. Devi has recently marked history by becoming the first female armless archer to claim a para world title.

The Chief Minister lauded their efforts, encouraging them to bring laurels to the country on international platforms. The meeting was also attended by Awanish Awasthi, President of the Uttar Pradesh Archery Association, and Paralympian Suhas LY, who serves as the Secretary in the sports and youth welfare department.