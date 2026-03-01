Protests Erupt Over Dumping Ground in Meerpur Hindu Village

In Meerpur Hindu village, tensions are escalating as a mahapanchayat convenes on Sunday, opposing a local dumping ground. The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait, is expected to address the protest, which has persisted for 13 days, highlighting residents' demands for the dump's removal.

Organisers, led by Neeraj Tyagi, criticize the lack of promised development for the village, which they claim has suffered due to the dump site. Residents are reportedly enduring unbearable living conditions due to the foul odour emanating from the area.

A previous protest on February 15 turned violent, resulting in injuries when protesters clashed with police forces, leading to a lathi charge. A case was subsequently filed against several individuals following alleged stone-pelting incidents at the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)