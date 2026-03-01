Unresolved Tensions: Death of Azad Raises Alarms in Mandoli Jail

Azad, an undertrial prisoner aged 35, was discovered unconscious and later declared dead at Delhi's GTB Hospital. His sudden demise has raised concerns and prompted inquiries into potential foul play within Mandoli Jail.

Sources report a possible altercation inside the facility days before his death. His family accuses certain staff members of assaulting him, demanding a comprehensive investigation.

As legal processes unfold, jail authorities prepare to record statements from both inmates and staff to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Azad's death. A post-mortem examination will hopefully clarify the cause.