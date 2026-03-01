Left Menu

Unresolved Tensions: Death of Azad Raises Alarms in Mandoli Jail

Azad, a 35-year-old undertrial prisoner at Mandoli Jail, died at GTB Hospital after being found unconscious in his cell. Family members allege he was assaulted, demanding a thorough investigation as authorities await post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:44 IST
Azad
  • Country:
  • India

Azad, an undertrial prisoner aged 35, was discovered unconscious and later declared dead at Delhi's GTB Hospital. His sudden demise has raised concerns and prompted inquiries into potential foul play within Mandoli Jail.

Sources report a possible altercation inside the facility days before his death. His family accuses certain staff members of assaulting him, demanding a comprehensive investigation.

As legal processes unfold, jail authorities prepare to record statements from both inmates and staff to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Azad's death. A post-mortem examination will hopefully clarify the cause.

