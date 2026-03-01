Outrage in Punjab Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

In Punjab, Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi led a protest on Sunday in response to the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The act, attributed to joint strikes by the US and Israel, has sparked widespread outrage in the Muslim community.

The protestors, who gathered outside the historic Field Ganj Masjid, included a significant number of women. They expressed their anger by burning an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, denouncing the strike and extending their support to the Iranian populace.

Rehmani called on Muslims globally to unite against such acts, describing Khamenei as a martyr. He urged the Indian government to declare a week-long national mourning. The protest, characterized by its peaceful nature, highlighted the communal grief and solidarity among participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)