Outrage in Punjab Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

Punjab's Shahi Imam led a protest against the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes by the US and Israel. The protest called for national mourning and expressed solidarity with Iranians, condemning the action strongly. The gathering was peaceful, reflecting collective outrage and grief among Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In Punjab, Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi led a protest on Sunday in response to the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The act, attributed to joint strikes by the US and Israel, has sparked widespread outrage in the Muslim community.

The protestors, who gathered outside the historic Field Ganj Masjid, included a significant number of women. They expressed their anger by burning an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, denouncing the strike and extending their support to the Iranian populace.

Rehmani called on Muslims globally to unite against such acts, describing Khamenei as a martyr. He urged the Indian government to declare a week-long national mourning. The protest, characterized by its peaceful nature, highlighted the communal grief and solidarity among participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

