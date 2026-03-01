Bengal yearning for change, people want real 'Poriborton': Nitin Nabin in Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal yearning for change, people want real 'Poriborton': Nitin Nabin in Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We have to free Bengal from misrule of corrupt TMC govt: BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Cooch Behar.
Names of over 50 lakh infiltrators, who were taking away jobs, removed from Bengal electoral rolls: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Cooch Behar.
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.
Electoral Upheaval: West Bengal's Voter Rolls Transformation
Transformation Triumph: Nagazari's Swanky New School