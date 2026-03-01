Clashes Erupt in Karachi Following Death of Iran's Supreme Leader

Violent clashes erupted in Karachi on Sunday after the confirmed killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to at least 10 deaths and numerous injuries. The violence ensued as protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Consulate in the port city.

As tensions escalated, police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Authorities reported multiple casualties with many suffering bullet wounds. Security was quickly heightened around sensitive locations, and routes were subsequently closed to manage the situation.

In response to Khamenei's death, protests extended beyond Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore. Both cities saw increased security measures, with demonstrations targeting US interests. The US Embassy advised its citizens in Pakistan to exercise caution amidst ongoing unrest.

