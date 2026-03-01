Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Karachi Following Death of Iran's Supreme Leader

Violent clashes in Karachi erupted after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, with at least 10 dead and many injured. Protesters stormed the US Consulate, leading to police intervention. Authorities closed surrounding roads and increased security, while protests spread to Islamabad and Lahore, intensifying regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:22 IST
Clashes Erupt in Karachi Following Death of Iran's Supreme Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Violent clashes erupted in Karachi on Sunday after the confirmed killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to at least 10 deaths and numerous injuries. The violence ensued as protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Consulate in the port city.

As tensions escalated, police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Authorities reported multiple casualties with many suffering bullet wounds. Security was quickly heightened around sensitive locations, and routes were subsequently closed to manage the situation.

In response to Khamenei's death, protests extended beyond Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore. Both cities saw increased security measures, with demonstrations targeting US interests. The US Embassy advised its citizens in Pakistan to exercise caution amidst ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: A 70th Goal and New Challenges

Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: A 70th Goal and New Challenges

 Global
2
Rising Threats to Jewish Life in Germany Post-Ayatollah's Death

Rising Threats to Jewish Life in Germany Post-Ayatollah's Death

 Germany
3
Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

 India
4
A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026