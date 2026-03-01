Left Menu

Global Reactions Erupt After Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes by the U.S. and Israel. His death has prompted international reactions, expressing condolences and concerns about potential violence in the Middle East. Iran's future is uncertain, with calls for peaceful opportunities amidst geopolitical tensions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been confirmed dead following U.S. and Israeli military strikes, as reported by state media on Sunday. This event has sparked a wave of international reactions from leaders and organizations worldwide.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep condolences, describing the attack as a cynical violation of human morality and international law. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard reflected on the potential for new opportunities while highlighting ongoing uncertainties and the risk of increased violence in the Middle East.

The Indonesian Ulema Muslim Clerical Council condemned the attacks, questioning the United States' role in promoting peace through its involvement in the Board of Peace. They called on the Indonesian government to reconsider its participation in this body, emphasizing concerns over fairness and Palestinian independence.

