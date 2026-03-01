Vessel Struck by Unknown Projectile Near UAE

An unidentified projectile struck a vessel 17 nautical miles northwest of the United Arab Emirates' Mina Saqr in Ras Al Khaimah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Sunday.

The impact caused a fire, which has since been extinguished, and despite the incident, the vessel intends to proceed with its voyage, according to UKMTO.

Details of the projectile remain unclear, and the incident raises concerns over maritime security in the region.

