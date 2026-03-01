Left Menu

Vessel Struck by Unknown Projectile Near UAE

A vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles northwest of Mina Saqr, UAE. The incident, reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency, resulted in a fire which was extinguished. The vessel plans to continue its voyage despite the attack.

Updated: 01-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:58 IST
An unidentified projectile struck a vessel 17 nautical miles northwest of the United Arab Emirates' Mina Saqr in Ras Al Khaimah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Sunday.

The impact caused a fire, which has since been extinguished, and despite the incident, the vessel intends to proceed with its voyage, according to UKMTO.

Details of the projectile remain unclear, and the incident raises concerns over maritime security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

