New Horizons: Silvana Armani's Elegant Debut at Milan Fashion Week

Silvana Armani, niece of the late Giorgio Armani, has debuted her first collection for the Giorgio Armani brand, introducing a fresh perspective to the iconic label. Her 'New Horizons' collection premiered on the final day of Milan Fashion Week.

The collection features a blend of formal and eveningwear styles. It opens with wide masculine-cut trousers and long coats in shades of grey and sage, accented by crisp white. The eveningwear portion highlights lightweight velvet dresses and tunics in burgundy and midnight blue, reflecting Eastern influences.

Silvana, who collaborated closely with Giorgio Armani, built on her experience to drive her creative vision forward, honoring her uncle's legacy and setting the stage for potential business changes per his will. The show concluded with a musical tribute from Italian singer Mina.