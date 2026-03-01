New Horizons: Silvana Armani's Elegant Debut at Milan Fashion Week
Silvana Armani debuts her first independent collection for Giorgio Armani, showcasing her unique vision at Milan Fashion Week. The 'New Horizons' collection blends soft elegance with practicality, featuring formal attire and eveningwear. The show concludes with a tribute to Giorgio Armani, highlighting Silvana's creative journey and future plans for the brand.
Silvana Armani, niece of the late Giorgio Armani, has debuted her first collection for the Giorgio Armani brand, introducing a fresh perspective to the iconic label. Her 'New Horizons' collection premiered on the final day of Milan Fashion Week.
The collection features a blend of formal and eveningwear styles. It opens with wide masculine-cut trousers and long coats in shades of grey and sage, accented by crisp white. The eveningwear portion highlights lightweight velvet dresses and tunics in burgundy and midnight blue, reflecting Eastern influences.
Silvana, who collaborated closely with Giorgio Armani, built on her experience to drive her creative vision forward, honoring her uncle's legacy and setting the stage for potential business changes per his will. The show concluded with a musical tribute from Italian singer Mina.