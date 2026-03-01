Global Tensions: Opposition Slams India's Silence on Khamenei's Killing

In light of international tensions, opposition parties have condemned the Modi government's silence on the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israel military strikes. Critics, including Congress leaders, argued that India's lack of response signifies an abdication of moral leadership and jeopardizes long-standing diplomatic relationships with Iran.

Expressing outrage, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the assassination as 'despicable' and urged the Prime Minister to focus on ensuring the safety of Indian citizens abroad. Meanwhile, voices from across the political spectrum questioned the government's strategic silence, suggesting it compromises national interests.

The call for clarity was echoed by various leaders, including the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and CPI leader D Raja. They stressed the importance of India maintaining its stance of neutrality and actively seeking diplomatic resolutions to prevent further escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)