Left Menu

Global Tensions: Opposition Slams India's Silence on Khamenei's Killing

Opposition parties criticize the Indian government's silence on the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accusing it of abandoning moral leadership and straining foreign relations. They call for clarity on India's stance amid rising US-Israel-Iran tensions, emphasizing a need for responsible diplomacy and peace advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:48 IST
Global Tensions: Opposition Slams India's Silence on Khamenei's Killing
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

In light of international tensions, opposition parties have condemned the Modi government's silence on the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israel military strikes. Critics, including Congress leaders, argued that India's lack of response signifies an abdication of moral leadership and jeopardizes long-standing diplomatic relationships with Iran.

Expressing outrage, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the assassination as 'despicable' and urged the Prime Minister to focus on ensuring the safety of Indian citizens abroad. Meanwhile, voices from across the political spectrum questioned the government's strategic silence, suggesting it compromises national interests.

The call for clarity was echoed by various leaders, including the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and CPI leader D Raja. They stressed the importance of India maintaining its stance of neutrality and actively seeking diplomatic resolutions to prevent further escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar
2
Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Falls into Water Tank

Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Falls into Water Tank

 India
4
Sam Kerr Shines in Asian Cup Opener for Australia

Sam Kerr Shines in Asian Cup Opener for Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026