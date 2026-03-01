Left Menu

Farmers Unite: Protest Plans Against 'Anti-Farmer' Policies Unveiled

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha plans a protest in Amritsar, demanding compensation for flood damage and the withdrawal of cases against farmers. Key issues include opposition to anti-farmer policies, trade deals, and proposed bills, alongside calls for restoration of MNREGA and debt waivers.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has announced plans for a protest outside the Amritsar deputy commissioner's office on March 19. The farmers are demanding action on several issues, including compensation for last year's flood damage.

In a press address, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader of the organization, emphasized the need for compensation related to alleged tractor-trolley thefts during previous protests. He also called for the withdrawal of cases against farmers, particularly those concerning stubble burning.

The protest decision emerged from a meeting led by key farmer leaders. Plans include opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Punjab and organizing large district gatherings to speak out against policies deemed harmful to farmers. The protest will spotlight demands against international trade deals and proposed legislative bills.

