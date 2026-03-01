Cyber Onslaughts Unveiled: U.S.-Israeli Surge Against Iran

In a coordinated maneuver, U.S. and Israeli forces executed cyber-enabled operations against Iran, targeting not only military assets but also digital platforms, cybersecurity experts revealed. Among the targets was BadeSaba, a religious app widely used by government supporters, which was hacked to display provocative messages urging military defection.

Connectivity across Iran plummeted twice on Saturday morning, as documented by Doug Madory of Kentik. The breach of BadeSaba is considered strategic given its user base. Cybersecurity figures, like Hamid Kashfi, noted that these actions could limit Iran's response capabilities, echoing similar sentiments from the Jerusalem Post.

As tensions rise, experts like Rafe Pilling from Sophos foresee potential retaliatory cyber moves by Iranian-aligned groups. These could involve exploiting or amplifying pre-existing data breaches against U.S. and Israeli targets. Meanwhile, Anomali indicates that Iranian groups have already initiated "wiper" attacks on Israeli data.

