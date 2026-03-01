Trump Agrees to Talk with Iran's New Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Iran's new leadership has shown interest in opening talks with him. Trump, in an interview with Atlantic magazine, confirmed his agreement to the discussions.

Trump stated, "They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner." His comments reflect a belief that the negotiations, described as practical and straightforward, were overdue.

The interview, conducted from Trump's residence in Florida, highlighted his view that Iran delayed initiating discussions longer than necessary. The Atlantic magazine captured this statement amid ongoing global concerns about U.S.-Iran relations.

