Nepal Steps Up: Ensuring Safety Amidst West Asia Tensions
Nepal has formed an emergency team and developed a relief strategy amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. Emphasizing diplomacy, Nepal assures the safety of 1.7 million nationals in the region. Labour permits for Gulf travel are suspended temporarily as precautionary measures are reinforced.
Nepal has swiftly responded to the escalating tensions in West Asia by forming an emergency team, aiming to formulate a relief strategy tailored to the developing war situation. With over 1.7 million Nepali nationals residing in various Gulf countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prioritizes their safety.
The ministry has emphasized the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, advocating for a rules-based international order. Joint Secretary Ram Kaji Khadka assured the public of ongoing efforts, including regular communication with Nepalese missions and the formation of a Whatsapp group for updates.
In response to the volatile situation, Nepal has temporarily suspended new labour permits for its citizens intending to work in the Gulf region. The government remains vigilant, closely monitoring developments, and has called for exercising maximum restraint to avoid further escalation.
