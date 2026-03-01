RJD Poised for Rajya Sabha Challenge Amidst NDA Dominance

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar's primary opposition party, has announced its decision to enter the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The decision came after a prolonged meeting at the residence of founding president Lalu Prasad, with leaders hinting at a possible candidature for Tejashwi Yadav.

Though the RJD holds only 25 of the 243 assembly seats, it plans to garner support from Mahagathbandhan allies such as Congress and the Left. Collectively, their strength reaches 35, still falling short of the minimum required to secure a seat. RJD hopes to gain backing from AIMIM and BSP to bolster their numbers.

The ruling NDA, led by BJP, remains confident of retaining all five seats without opposition, thanks to their majority in the assembly. Discussions over candidate selection, including names like Nitin Nabin and Pawan Singh, are ongoing, as the filing deadline for nominations approaches.

