Left Menu

RJD Poised for Rajya Sabha Challenge Amidst NDA Dominance

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gears up to contest Bihar's upcoming Rajya Sabha elections despite being outnumbered. The party hopes to rally support from allies like Congress and the Left to win a seat, even as the ruling NDA, confident of securing all five seats, is yet to announce its candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:57 IST
RJD Poised for Rajya Sabha Challenge Amidst NDA Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar's primary opposition party, has announced its decision to enter the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The decision came after a prolonged meeting at the residence of founding president Lalu Prasad, with leaders hinting at a possible candidature for Tejashwi Yadav.

Though the RJD holds only 25 of the 243 assembly seats, it plans to garner support from Mahagathbandhan allies such as Congress and the Left. Collectively, their strength reaches 35, still falling short of the minimum required to secure a seat. RJD hopes to gain backing from AIMIM and BSP to bolster their numbers.

The ruling NDA, led by BJP, remains confident of retaining all five seats without opposition, thanks to their majority in the assembly. Discussions over candidate selection, including names like Nitin Nabin and Pawan Singh, are ongoing, as the filing deadline for nominations approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says US has destroyed 9 Iranian naval ships and 'largely destroyed' Iran's naval headquarters, reports AP.

Trump says US has destroyed 9 Iranian naval ships and 'largely destroyed' Ir...

 Global
2
Frames of Justice: Empowering Youth for Legal Literacy

Frames of Justice: Empowering Youth for Legal Literacy

 India
3
America Reacts: Mixed Feelings on Iran Strikes and Economic Concerns

America Reacts: Mixed Feelings on Iran Strikes and Economic Concerns

 Global
4
US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026