RJD Poised for Rajya Sabha Challenge Amidst NDA Dominance
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gears up to contest Bihar's upcoming Rajya Sabha elections despite being outnumbered. The party hopes to rally support from allies like Congress and the Left to win a seat, even as the ruling NDA, confident of securing all five seats, is yet to announce its candidates.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar's primary opposition party, has announced its decision to enter the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The decision came after a prolonged meeting at the residence of founding president Lalu Prasad, with leaders hinting at a possible candidature for Tejashwi Yadav.
Though the RJD holds only 25 of the 243 assembly seats, it plans to garner support from Mahagathbandhan allies such as Congress and the Left. Collectively, their strength reaches 35, still falling short of the minimum required to secure a seat. RJD hopes to gain backing from AIMIM and BSP to bolster their numbers.
The ruling NDA, led by BJP, remains confident of retaining all five seats without opposition, thanks to their majority in the assembly. Discussions over candidate selection, including names like Nitin Nabin and Pawan Singh, are ongoing, as the filing deadline for nominations approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- Bihar
- Rajya Sabha
- NDA
- Tejashwi Yadav
- elections
- Lalu Prasad
- Mahagathbandhan
- BJP
- AIMIM
ALSO READ
Race for Rajya Sabha: Tejashwi Yadav's Next Political Move
Congress Ready to Roll: Candidates List Prepped for Assembly Elections
LJP (Ram Vilas) Eyes Expansion with West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections in Focus
NSUI Takes Lead in Patna University Elections
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Unity in Punjab Congress Ahead of 2027 Elections