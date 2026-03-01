Left Menu

Samson and Suryakumar Power India's Strong Comeback in T20 Clash

Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav led India’s recovery against the West Indies in a crucial T20 World Cup match. India reached 98/2 at the halfway mark of a 196-run chase. Samson scored a brisk 54 not out, and the duo put on 57 runs for the third wicket, maintaining a strong run rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:56 IST
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical T20 World Cup encounter, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav steered India towards a strong position against the West Indies. By the mid-point of their chase, India had achieved 98/2 in pursuit of 196, keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

Samson played a pivotal role, reaching an impressive 54 not out off just 26 balls, including three sixes and six fours. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav complemented his captain's effort with a steady 18 not out. Together, they forged an unbroken 57-run partnership for the third wicket, stabilizing India's innings after an early setback.

Despite losing two wickets quickly, India managed to maintain a run rate of 10 per over, thanks to the resilience of Samson and Suryakumar. The pair's performance was crucial as they navigated through a challenging phase, especially after Suryakumar got a lucky break when Gudakesh Motie missed a difficult catch.

