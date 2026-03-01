India-Canada Relations Set for Revival Amidst Global Geopolitical Shifts

In a significant diplomatic development, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney are poised to announce a broad framework designed to fortify the relationship between India and Canada. The agenda targets trade, energy, and technology, crucial domains in light of ongoing global geopolitical disturbances.

This meeting signifies a concerted effort by both nations to mend and enhance bilateral ties, which had severely deteriorated following disagreements over an incident involving a Khalistani separatist in 2023. The discussions, set against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, could further touch on prospective civil-nuclear cooperation.

Reaffirming their commitment to economic collaboration, the Modi-Carney talks are likely to culminate in a declaration of intent to finalize a comprehensive economic partnership agreement soon. As Canada seeks to diversify its trade relations, particularly given its strained ties with the Trump-era US, this alliance offers valuable opportunities for economic growth.