Nepal Ensures Safety of Citizens Amid West Asia Tensions

Nepal has established an emergency team in response to the escalating tensions in West Asia, following joint US-Israel strikes against Iran. The government has assured that the safety of over 1.7 million citizens residing in different Gulf countries is a priority.

Speaking to the press, Ram Kaji Khadka, a joint secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the need for vigilance and maintaining regular communication among Nepali communities in the region. An update highlighted their current security status and ongoing efforts to ensure their welfare.

The ministry has taken proactive measures including forming a WhatsApp group for coordination with diplomatic missions and developing an online registration platform. Labor permits for future travel to the Gulf have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary step.