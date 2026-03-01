Left Menu

Nepal Ensures Safety of Citizens Amid West Asia Tensions

Nepal has formed an emergency team and advised its 1.7 million nationals in West Asia to stay vigilant due to heightened tensions. The government prioritizes citizen safety, establishes communication platforms, and suspends labor permits to the region amidst escalating conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:29 IST
Nepal Ensures Safety of Citizens Amid West Asia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has established an emergency team in response to the escalating tensions in West Asia, following joint US-Israel strikes against Iran. The government has assured that the safety of over 1.7 million citizens residing in different Gulf countries is a priority.

Speaking to the press, Ram Kaji Khadka, a joint secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the need for vigilance and maintaining regular communication among Nepali communities in the region. An update highlighted their current security status and ongoing efforts to ensure their welfare.

The ministry has taken proactive measures including forming a WhatsApp group for coordination with diplomatic missions and developing an online registration platform. Labor permits for future travel to the Gulf have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary step.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

 India
3
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar
4
Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026