China Calls for De-escalation in Iran Conflict

China's Foreign Ministry made an urgent plea on Monday for all parties involved in the Iran conflict to halt military actions, warning of potential escalation.

The ministry criticized recent strikes by the United States and Israel as violations of international law, expressing deep concerns over possible spillover effects on nearby nations, said spokesperson Mao Ning during a routine press briefing.

Advocating for the sovereignty and security of Gulf states, China supports enhanced communication among countries to maintain regional stability, Mao emphasized.

