China Calls for De-escalation in Iran Conflict
China's Foreign Ministry urged all parties to cease military actions in the Iran conflict to prevent escalation. They criticized U.S. and Israeli strikes, highlighting violations of international law and potential regional spillovers. China advocates for respecting Gulf states' sovereignty and encourages strengthened communication among countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:58 IST
- China
China's Foreign Ministry made an urgent plea on Monday for all parties involved in the Iran conflict to halt military actions, warning of potential escalation.
The ministry criticized recent strikes by the United States and Israel as violations of international law, expressing deep concerns over possible spillover effects on nearby nations, said spokesperson Mao Ning during a routine press briefing.
Advocating for the sovereignty and security of Gulf states, China supports enhanced communication among countries to maintain regional stability, Mao emphasized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
