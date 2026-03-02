Left Menu

China Calls for De-escalation in Iran Conflict

China's Foreign Ministry urged all parties to cease military actions in the Iran conflict to prevent escalation. They criticized U.S. and Israeli strikes, highlighting violations of international law and potential regional spillovers. China advocates for respecting Gulf states' sovereignty and encourages strengthened communication among countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:58 IST
China Calls for De-escalation in Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Ministry made an urgent plea on Monday for all parties involved in the Iran conflict to halt military actions, warning of potential escalation.

The ministry criticized recent strikes by the United States and Israel as violations of international law, expressing deep concerns over possible spillover effects on nearby nations, said spokesperson Mao Ning during a routine press briefing.

Advocating for the sovereignty and security of Gulf states, China supports enhanced communication among countries to maintain regional stability, Mao emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India
2
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
3
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026