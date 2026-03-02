Left Menu

Patna's Cyber Fraud Crackdown: A Deep Dive

Patna Police arrested three individuals involved in cyber fraud schemes. Among the arrested is Vikash Kumar Vipul, who defrauded people by promising bogus share market profits. Sanjay Kumar Pathak and Shabir Khan used mule accounts to facilitate cybercrime. The police are intensifying efforts to capture more conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:23 IST
Patna's Cyber Fraud Crackdown: A Deep Dive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Patna Police have apprehended three individuals implicated in separate cyber fraud cases, intensifying efforts to curb digital crime in the state capital.

A key suspect, Vikash Kumar Vipul, aged 21, allegedly orchestrated a scheme where he defrauded victims of Rs 2.24 crore under the pretense of lucrative share market investments. Using enticing advertisements in public spaces, Vipul and his associates initially provided returns to investors, only to vanish when higher sums were involved.

The arrests don't end there. Sanjay Kumar Pathak and Shabir Khan, both from the Patna district, were also detained for operating mule accounts. This group reportedly allowed illicit funds to be funneled through their accounts, collecting commissions before transferring the money elsewhere. The investigation continues as more accomplices are believed to be at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

 India
2
Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Global Markets

Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Glob...

 Global
3
Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

 India
4
Tata Motors to make new investment in hydrogen truck at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur facility: TATA Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Ranchi.

Tata Motors to make new investment in hydrogen truck at Jharkhand's Jamshedp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026