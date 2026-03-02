Patna's Cyber Fraud Crackdown: A Deep Dive

In a significant breakthrough, Patna Police have apprehended three individuals implicated in separate cyber fraud cases, intensifying efforts to curb digital crime in the state capital.

A key suspect, Vikash Kumar Vipul, aged 21, allegedly orchestrated a scheme where he defrauded victims of Rs 2.24 crore under the pretense of lucrative share market investments. Using enticing advertisements in public spaces, Vipul and his associates initially provided returns to investors, only to vanish when higher sums were involved.

The arrests don't end there. Sanjay Kumar Pathak and Shabir Khan, both from the Patna district, were also detained for operating mule accounts. This group reportedly allowed illicit funds to be funneled through their accounts, collecting commissions before transferring the money elsewhere. The investigation continues as more accomplices are believed to be at large.

