London High Court Greenlights Yukos Investors in $65 Billion Clash with Russia

In a landmark decision, London's High Court has allowed former Yukos investors to proceed with enforcing an arbitration award against Russia, which has now accumulated to over $65 billion. This ruling follows a prolonged legal struggle exceeding ten years.

The case involves three former shareholders—Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum—who were previously awarded just over $50 billion in 2014 by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, which concluded that Russia had engaged in calculated expropriation of Yukos.

The shareholders had faced numerous obstacles in enforcing the judgment across various jurisdictions, including the U.S. and the Netherlands. However, despite Russia's arguments against arbitration jurisdiction, London's recent hearing has affirmed the investors' ability to enforce the award in England.