London High Court Greenlights Yukos Investors in $65 Billion Clash with Russia

Former Yukos investors have been granted the right to enforce a significant arbitration award against Russia, now valued at over $65 billion, by London’s High Court. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the decade-long legal battle, following limited recovery of the initial award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:33 IST
In a landmark decision, London's High Court has allowed former Yukos investors to proceed with enforcing an arbitration award against Russia, which has now accumulated to over $65 billion. This ruling follows a prolonged legal struggle exceeding ten years.

The case involves three former shareholders—Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum—who were previously awarded just over $50 billion in 2014 by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, which concluded that Russia had engaged in calculated expropriation of Yukos.

The shareholders had faced numerous obstacles in enforcing the judgment across various jurisdictions, including the U.S. and the Netherlands. However, despite Russia's arguments against arbitration jurisdiction, London's recent hearing has affirmed the investors' ability to enforce the award in England.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

