INSV Kaundinya Returns to Muscat, Reviving India’s Ancient Maritime Legacy

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth on March 2, 2026 flagged-in the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, marking the successful completion of her maiden overseas voyage to Muscat, Oman.

The voyage of the traditionally constructed stitched sailing vessel represents a landmark moment in the revival of India’s ancient maritime knowledge systems and civilisational seafaring traditions.

A Symbol of Civilisational Confidence

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sanjay Seth described INSV Kaundinya as a powerful symbol of India’s maritime heritage and a source of inspiration for the youth.

He stated that the vessel embodies the revival of India’s ancient shipbuilding traditions and reflects courage, resilience and a spirit of rediscovery.

The Minister encouraged young Indians to embrace adventure and innovation rooted in civilisational confidence, noting that projects such as INSV Kaundinya reconnect the nation with its historic maritime prowess.

A Voyage of Skill and Endurance

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, commended the crew for their exceptional dedication and professionalism in navigating the Arabian Sea aboard a traditionally constructed stitched vessel.

He highlighted the immense effort involved at every stage of the project:

Historical research and conceptualisation

Design based on ancient depictions

Traditional construction techniques

Crew training in classical seamanship

Execution of a challenging overseas voyage

Operating a square-sailed wooden vessel without modern structural reinforcements demanded meticulous planning, seamanship, teamwork and endurance. The successful completion of the expedition stands as a remarkable achievement for the Indian Navy.

Ceremonial Welcome at Mumbai Harbour

As INSV Kaundinya made her ceremonial entry into Mumbai, she was greeted with a colourful parade of sails and a traditional water arc salute.

The harbour ceremony created a visually striking and emotionally resonant moment, symbolising both pride in India’s maritime past and admiration for the crew’s accomplishment.

Among those present were:

Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Mumbai, Mr. Mahboob Issa Alraisi

Senior naval officers and veterans

Representatives from Hodi Innovations

Members of the maritime community

Historians and sailing enthusiasts

The presence of the Omani Consul General underscored the historic maritime linkages between India and Oman across the Indian Ocean.

Reviving Ancient Shipbuilding Techniques

INSV Kaundinya is a 20-metre traditionally constructed stitched sailing vessel inspired by a 5th century CE depiction from the Ajanta Caves.

Built using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques, the vessel’s wooden planks are stitched together with coir rope and sealed using natural resins — methods historically used along India’s western and eastern coasts.

This construction approach reflects:

Indigenous maritime engineering

Sustainable materials and techniques

Deep-rooted oceanic trade traditions

The vessel was inducted into the Indian Navy in May 2025 and named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, symbolising India’s historic seafaring connections across Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

Maritime Heritage Meets Modern Naval Vision

While the Indian Navy today operates advanced warships, submarines and aircraft carriers, projects like INSV Kaundinya highlight the civilisational continuity underlying India’s maritime identity.

The voyage to Muscat not only commemorates historical trade and cultural exchanges but also reinforces India’s contemporary maritime diplomacy.

By blending heritage with naval professionalism, the project demonstrates how tradition and modernity can coexist within a forward-looking defence framework.

INSV Kaundinya’s maiden overseas voyage stands as both a tribute to India’s ancient mariners and a reminder of the country’s enduring relationship with the seas.