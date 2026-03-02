dtic to Host Breaking Barriers Expo in Limpopo to Advance Disability Inclusion

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), in partnership with the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and other government agencies, will, from Wednesday, host a three-day Breaking Barriers Business and Talent Expo in Limpopo.

The event will take place at the Thohoyandou Indoor Sports Centre under the theme: “Showcasing Ability Beyond Disability.”

The expo is positioned as a strategic intervention to strengthen inclusive economic participation and expand opportunities for persons with disabilities within South Africa’s mainstream economy.

An Inclusive Platform for Enterprise and Talent

According to the department, the expo will convene a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including:

Persons with disabilities

Disability-owned enterprises

Youth and women entrepreneurs

Informal traders

Learners from special schools

Government representatives

Private sector partners

Development agencies

Potential investors

By bringing these groups together under one platform, the initiative aims to bridge gaps between talent, enterprise and market access.

“The expo will provide an inclusive platform that showcases business, talent, and innovation while supporting enterprise recovery and growth,” the dtic said.

Promoting Economic Mainstreaming

The dtic’s participation reflects government’s commitment to ensuring that persons with disabilities are not confined to peripheral economic roles but are integrated into mainstream value chains.

Key objectives of the expo include:

Promoting inclusive economic participation

Facilitating access to funding mechanisms

Expanding skills development and mentorship opportunities

Enhancing market access for small enterprises

Encouraging public–private partnerships

Supporting sustainable entrepreneurship and job creation

The initiative aligns with broader national goals of transformation, economic inclusion and empowerment of historically marginalised communities.

Supporting Climate-Affected Businesses

In addition to disability inclusion, the expo also seeks to support small businesses affected by climate-related disasters, particularly floods.

By incorporating enterprise recovery into its agenda, the platform recognises the growing intersection between climate resilience and small business sustainability.

This approach underscores the need for adaptive support frameworks that combine:

Economic empowerment

Disaster recovery assistance

Long-term business resilience strategies

A Multi-Agency Collaboration

The Breaking Barriers Business and Talent Expo 2026 is spearheaded by the See the Light Foundation, with support from multiple government departments.

The partnership model reflects a coordinated governance approach that integrates trade and industry support with social development and disability rights frameworks.

Through collaboration between national departments, development agencies and private sector partners, the expo aims to generate concrete outcomes beyond networking — including funding linkages, procurement opportunities and mentorship pathways.

Driving Sustainable Entrepreneurship

By focusing on entrepreneurship, innovation and market integration, the expo positions persons with disabilities as economic contributors and business leaders rather than beneficiaries of support alone.

The event reinforces the principle that economic empowerment requires:

Access to capital

Access to skills

Access to markets

Policy support

Institutional collaboration

As South Africa continues to pursue inclusive growth and economic transformation, initiatives such as the Breaking Barriers Expo reflect a shift toward capability-based empowerment and sustainable enterprise development.