SA Marks 30 Years of Its Constitution: Reflects on Progress, Gaps and the Work Ahead

Thirty years after South Africa chose the rule of law over division and human rights over exclusion, the country has begun commemorating three decades of its Constitution — a globally acclaimed document forged through negotiation, compromise and unprecedented public participation.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi on Monday led the national launch of the 30 Years of the Constitution commemoration at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, marking the beginning of Human Rights Month.

“Because of the adoption of the Constitution 30 years ago, we now have a foundation upon which we can strive towards the common vision of unity in diversity, whilst strengthening the culture of respect for human rights and the rule of law in South Africa,” Kubayi said.

A Constitution Born of Negotiation and Participation

South Africa’s 1996 Constitution emerged from complex negotiations involving political leaders, legal scholars, intellectual architects and negotiators from across the ideological spectrum.

Often overlooked, however, was the scale of public participation in the drafting process. Approximately 1.7 million submissions were received from individuals and civil society organisations, making it one of the most inclusive constitution-making processes in modern history.

Quoting Justice Albie Sachs, Kubayi described the Constitution as a document intended to be authentic and humane:

“We wanted a Constitution that was smiling to the people… The smile must come from inside, that people may believe in it, because it’s authentic. And the smile contains tears, and sadness, and a knowledge of imperfection.”

She described the Constitution as proof that “wise men and women of all races, religions and diverse cultures freely came together to weave a new nation in a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it, both black and white.”

A Decisive Break with Colonial and Apartheid Rule

Kubayi stressed that the Constitution represented not merely a political transition but a civilisational reorientation.

“For over three centuries, colonialism and then apartheid institutionalised and systematised human degradation,” she said. Law itself became an instrument of racial hierarchy.

The Interim Constitution of 1993 was described as a historic bridge from injustice to democratic governance based on universal human rights. The 1996 Constitution solidified that transition by entrenching rights as the supreme law of the land, binding the executive, legislature and judiciary alike.

When Law Advances Faster Than Life

While celebrating constitutional achievements, Kubayi acknowledged that material transformation has not matched the pace of legal reform.

Communities historically denied access to property, education and economic opportunity have not experienced transformation with the decisiveness envisioned by the Constitution.

Corruption, resource constraints and uneven implementation have slowed progress.

“The law has advanced with considerably greater speed and clarity than the material reality it was expressly designed to transform,” Kubayi said.

This, she noted, remains the central tension of South Africa’s constitutional democracy: a durable legal framework whose full promise has yet to be realised in daily life.

A Living, Responsive Document

Kubayi emphasised that the Constitution was never intended to be static. It was conceived as a living framework capable of responding to evolving social and political contexts.

The Reconstruction and Development Programme embedded the expectation of ongoing transformation, progressive realisation of rights and institutional evolution.

At the heart of this adaptability lies the Bill of Rights.

A Bill of Rights Without Hierarchies

Chapter 2 of the Constitution places civil and political rights alongside socio-economic rights — treating them as equally justiciable and enforceable.

Rights to equality, dignity, privacy and freedom of expression are entrenched alongside rights to housing, healthcare, food, water and education.

“These rights are far beyond aspirational ornaments; they are justiciable entitlements, enforceable in courts of law,” Kubayi said.

The Constitutional Court has played a central role in interpreting and developing these rights in line with evolving understandings of human dignity.

Legislation has further extended constitutional protections into everyday governance, addressing discrimination, ensuring access to information and enforcing administrative transparency.

Guardians of Constitutional Democracy

One of the Constitution’s distinctive features is the establishment of Chapter 9 institutions, designed to strengthen and sustain democracy.

These include:

The South African Human Rights Commission

The Commission for Gender Equality

Other independent oversight bodies

Kubayi noted that these institutions were embedded in the Constitution itself rather than created by ordinary legislation, reflecting a deliberate choice to institutionalise oversight at the highest legal level.

Yearlong National Commemoration

Cabinet has approved a concept document guiding the yearlong commemoration, overseen by an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The programme will include:

Public dialogues

Civic education initiatives

Cultural events

Youth engagements

Symbolic events at historic sites such as Sharpeville and Constitutional Hill

Community-driven initiatives to deepen constitutional awareness

South Africa will also host an International Conference on Access to Justice to reflect on the constitutional journey and renew commitment to democratic principles.

Recommitting to the Constitutional Project

Kubayi called on all South Africans — including government, civil society, labour, business, traditional and religious leaders, youth and disability organisations — to participate in the commemoration.

As the country reflects on three decades of constitutional democracy, the central question remains not whether the legal framework endures — it has proven resilient — but how fully its transformative promise can be realised in the lived experiences of its people.

“We call on all South Africans to join us… so that we can collectively reflect on the 30 years of our Constitution, progress and challenges, and recommit ourselves to the democratic project,” Kubayi said.