Turbulent Markets: Impact of Middle East Conflicts on Global Currencies

The euro and yen encountered significant declines on Monday, driven by anxieties over escalating oil prices amid instability in the Middle East. These developments particularly impacted currencies of nations vulnerable to energy shortages, while the dollar benefited as a safe-haven currency.

Escalation in the Middle East intensified, with the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran widening. Tehran's ongoing missile and drone offensives on Gulf states exacerbated tensions. This conflict spurred a 13% surge in Brent crude prices, settling at $77.77 per barrel.

As energy challenges mount, Europe and Japan face greater exposure to rising costs compared to the U.S., a net energy exporter. Traders now anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts as delayed, complicating the global economic landscape further.