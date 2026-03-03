Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: Impact of Middle East Conflicts on Global Currencies

The euro and yen weakened due to concerns over rising oil prices following Middle East tensions. The dollar strengthened as a safe-haven currency amid conflict and uncertainty in the region. Brent crude prices surged while the Fed's rate cut expectations were delayed. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin showed gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:20 IST
Turbulent Markets: Impact of Middle East Conflicts on Global Currencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro and yen encountered significant declines on Monday, driven by anxieties over escalating oil prices amid instability in the Middle East. These developments particularly impacted currencies of nations vulnerable to energy shortages, while the dollar benefited as a safe-haven currency.

Escalation in the Middle East intensified, with the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran widening. Tehran's ongoing missile and drone offensives on Gulf states exacerbated tensions. This conflict spurred a 13% surge in Brent crude prices, settling at $77.77 per barrel.

As energy challenges mount, Europe and Japan face greater exposure to rising costs compared to the U.S., a net energy exporter. Traders now anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts as delayed, complicating the global economic landscape further.

TRENDING

1
SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

 Global
2
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

 Egypt
3
Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

 Global
4
Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026