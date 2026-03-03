Middle East Tensions Erupt: A Prelude to Prolonged Conflict

The Middle East is currently witnessing intense military actions led by the United States and Israel against Iran, igniting fears of prolonged conflict. With the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, tensions have reached a boiling point, and strikes on critical energy production facilities have sent global oil prices soaring.

In response, Tehran and its allies, including Hezbollah, have launched retaliatory attacks, bringing chaos to the region and affecting service stability globally. Airports around the Middle East remain crowded with stranded travelers as commercial flights are grounded amid security threats. Meanwhile, escalating attacks on Gulf oil infrastructures have sent energy markets into turmoil.

US President Donald Trump justified the military campaign as a necessary measure to curtail Iran's military capabilities and prevent nuclear armament. While the international community watches closely, Iran has remained adamant against negotiations, asserting its missile strikes on Israel and its response to military offensives as defensive actions.