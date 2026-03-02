Tribes Art Fest 2026 Showcases 30+ Tribal Traditions, Blends Cultural Preservation with Market Empowerment

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently emphasised that tribal art, languages and traditions represent India’s living civilisational heritage, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has launched the 12-day Tribes Art Fest (TAF) 2026 in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram inaugurated the festival at Travancore Palace, reaffirming the Government’s integrated approach to preserving tribal heritage while enabling structured economic empowerment.

Organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), the festival brings together more than 75 tribal artists and over 1,000 artworks representing more than 30 tribal art traditions from across India.

Cultural Preservation Anchored in Economic Opportunity

The inaugural ceremony opened with a soulful invocation of Vande Mataram by Sangeet Natak Akademi. The official TAF Catalogue was unveiled, documenting participating artists, art traditions and featured works. A launch video highlighting the vision and scale of the festival was also released.

In his address, Shri Jual Oram said the Ministry is pursuing a comprehensive model of tribal empowerment that integrates cultural preservation with socio-economic advancement.

He highlighted major initiatives including:

PM JANMAN for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)

DAJGUA for benefit saturation

Expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Strengthened market linkages through TRIFED

He emphasised that platforms such as Tribes Art Fest move beyond symbolic celebration by creating structured market ecosystems that connect tribal artists with collectors, galleries, corporates, design institutions and citizens.

“This transforms cultural heritage into sustainable and aspirational livelihoods,” he noted.

A National Showcase of Tribal Visual Culture

The exhibition features an expansive representation of regional traditions, including:

Warli (Maharashtra)

Gond (Madhya Pradesh)

Bhil (MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat)

Dokra (West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha)

Sohrai (Jharkhand)

Koya (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh)

Kurumba (Tamil Nadu)

Saura (Odisha)

Bodo (Assam and North-East)

Oraon (Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh)

Mandana (Rajasthan, MP)

Godna (Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh)

Bamboo crafts from the North-East

The display underscores both regional diversity and civilisational continuity, positioning tribal art as an integral component of India’s creative economy.

Structured Market Linkages and Fair Value

TAF 2026 seeks to create fair market conditions where tribal artists receive appropriate value for their work.

By facilitating direct engagement with art buyers, galleries, corporate partners and institutions, the festival promotes transparent market access at scale.

Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said the festival translates policy into practice by anchoring tribal art promotion in equity, dignity and sustainability.

She noted that tribal communities preserve knowledge systems rooted in ecological wisdom and intergenerational continuity — values that resonate strongly in contemporary sustainability discourse.

Youth, Education and Capacity Building

Beyond the exhibition, TAF includes:

Panel discussions on Tribal Art Revival & Sustainable Futures

Conversations on Tribal Art in Contemporary Spaces

Dialogues on Livelihoods & Market Linkages

Participatory workshops

Illustrated talks and live demonstrations

More than 100 tribal art students from across India are participating in curated walkthroughs, mentorship sessions with senior artists and exposure to live creative processes.

This structured knowledge exchange strengthens intergenerational transmission of artistic traditions.

Project Khum: Celebrating Women’s Creative Leadership

A special highlight of TAF 2026 is Project Khum – Rooted in Creativity, conceptualised by Ms. Jai Madan alongside tribal women artists.

“Khum,” meaning flower in Kokborok (Tripura), symbolises blossoming and vitality. The participatory installation enables tribal women artists to collectively transform a shared framework into a vibrant expression of lived tradition.

Presented in the spirit of International Women’s Day, the installation foregrounds women’s leadership and cultural memory, affirming that creative agency within communities drives cultural continuity.

A Platform for National and Global Recognition

The 12-day immersive programme also includes:

Daily tribal music and dance performances

Special programming spotlighting tribal women entrepreneurs

Inclusive workshops for visitors, including persons with special needs

The Ministry envisions enhanced national and international recognition of tribal art, strengthened livelihood opportunities through direct market access and positioning of tribal creativity as a sustainable pillar of India’s cultural economy.

Open to the public from 3 March 2026, Tribes Art Fest 2026 aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and reinforces the Government’s commitment to inclusive growth and cultural preservation.

The Ministry has invited citizens, institutions and stakeholders to engage with the festival and directly support tribal artists — advancing cultural equity alongside economic empowerment.